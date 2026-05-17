Man Throws Acid On Family After Marriage Proposal Rejected

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly attacked a woman and her family with acid after she rejected his marriage proposal, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A man allegedly threw acid on a woman and her family in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, after she refused his marriage proposal.

The incident occurred while the family was sleeping in their veranda, resulting in burn injuries to four people.

The accused, Umesh Kashyap, allegedly wanted to marry the woman despite already being married.

Police have registered an FIR and formed teams to arrest the accused in connection with the acid attack.

A man allegedly threw acid on a woman and her family while they were asleep at their home here after she refused to marry him, police said on Saturday.

Details Of The Acid Attack Incident

The incident took place in the Shergarh area and left four people, including the woman, her husband and their two children, injured.

The police said the family was sleeping in the veranda of their house due to the heat when the accused allegedly entered through the roof and threw the substance on them through a mosquito net.

Police Investigation And Accused Details

Circle Officer, Mirganj, said, "Shergarh police received information around 6 am that four members of a family had suffered burn injuries after a flammable substance was thrown on them."

He said police found during the investigation that the accused, Umesh Kashyap, allegedly wanted to marry Lakshmi Devi despite being married himself.

"On refusing to marry him, Kashyap allegedly tried to throw a flammable substance on Devi. In this attempt, some splashes also fell members of the family, causing injuries," the officer said.

Aftermath And Legal Action

The injured were taken to the Shergarh Community Health Centre, from where one of them was referred to the district hospital, police said.

An FIR has been registered, and teams have been formed to arrest the accused, they added.