Elderly man attacks estranged wife with acid in court, attempts suicide

In a shocking incident at a Surat family court, a man attacked his estranged wife with acid before attempting suicide, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic disputes and legal battles.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points A 75-year-old man attacked his estranged 61-year-old wife with an acid-like liquid at a family court in Surat.

The attack occurred during a court appearance related to a maintenance case between the estranged couple.

Following the acid attack, the man attempted suicide by swallowing poison and was hospitalised.

The couple had been living separately since 2017 and had a history of legal disputes, including a domestic violence case and an attempted murder charge against the man in 2023.

A 75-year-old man allegedly threw an acid-like liquid at his estranged wife, leaving her with burn injuries, and swallowed poison on the family court premises in Surat on Friday, police said.

The couple was at the court in connection with a case concerning the recovery of maintenance, said inspector JA Rathwa from Umra police station. The accused has a long history of litigation with his 61-year-old estranged wife, the official said.

"The incident took place in family court room number six. The couple has been living separately since 2017," Rathwa said.

After hurling an acid-like liquid, the man consumed poison. He was rushed to the civil hospital, while the woman was taken to a private hospital for treatment of burn injuries, the official said.

Man was accused of domestic violence

"In the past, the court had heard a domestic violence case against the man. In 2023, he was booked for attempted murder after attacking the woman with a knife. That case is still pending," he said.