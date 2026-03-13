HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Elderly man attacks estranged wife with acid in court, attempts suicide

Elderly man attacks estranged wife with acid in court, attempts suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

Last updated on: March 13, 2026 16:35 IST

x

In a shocking incident at a Surat family court, a man attacked his estranged wife with acid before attempting suicide, highlighting the tragic consequences of domestic disputes and legal battles.

Woman attacked with acid

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pexels.com

Key Points

  • A 75-year-old man attacked his estranged 61-year-old wife with an acid-like liquid at a family court in Surat.
  • The attack occurred during a court appearance related to a maintenance case between the estranged couple.
  • Following the acid attack, the man attempted suicide by swallowing poison and was hospitalised.
  • The couple had been living separately since 2017 and had a history of legal disputes, including a domestic violence case and an attempted murder charge against the man in 2023.

A 75-year-old man allegedly threw an acid-like liquid at his estranged wife, leaving her with burn injuries, and swallowed poison on the family court premises in Surat on Friday, police said.

The couple was at the court in connection with a case concerning the recovery of maintenance, said inspector JA Rathwa from Umra police station. The accused has a long history of litigation with his 61-year-old estranged wife, the official said.

 

"The incident took place in family court room number six. The couple has been living separately since 2017," Rathwa said.

After hurling an acid-like liquid, the man consumed poison. He was rushed to the civil hospital, while the woman was taken to a private hospital for treatment of burn injuries, the official said.

Man was accused of domestic violence

"In the past, the court had heard a domestic violence case against the man. In 2023, he was booked for attempted murder after attacking the woman with a knife. That case is still pending," he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Refused sex, Mumbai man tries to set wife ablaze
Refused sex, Mumbai man tries to set wife ablaze
Man arrested for acid attack on colleague in Bengaluru
Man arrested for acid attack on colleague in Bengaluru
Man pours toilet cleaner acid on wife after spat over loud music
Man pours toilet cleaner acid on wife after spat over loud music
Bengaluru: Man Kills Wife, Commits Suicide
Bengaluru: Man Kills Wife, Commits Suicide
Man throws acid on ex-wife for refusing to do 'halala'
Man throws acid on ex-wife for refusing to do 'halala'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Arrives for Kuldeep Yadav's Grand Wedding0:28

Watch: Yuzvendra Chahal Arrives for Kuldeep Yadav's Grand...

Inside Kritika-Gaurav's Star-Studded Wedding Reception1:20

Inside Kritika-Gaurav's Star-Studded Wedding Reception

Watch: Monalisa Defends Interfaith Marriage with Actor Farman Khan10:47

Watch: Monalisa Defends Interfaith Marriage with Actor...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO