Home  » News » Man pours toilet cleaner acid on wife after dispute over loud music

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 24, 2025 13:27 IST

A man allegedly poured toilet cleaner acid on his wife following an argument between the couple over the volume of music playing on his mobile phone in Bengaluru, police said on Saturday.

Image used for representational purposes. Photograph: Andrew Kelly/Reuters

The incident occurred on May 19 at NMH layout in Sidedahalli in north Bengaluru, they said.

The 44-year-old woman who sustained injuries over her head and face is now stated to be out of danger. She is recuperating at a hospital.

According to police, the woman, who is beautician by profession, alleged that around 9 pm, her husband asked her for money to buy liquor. When she refused, he began harassing her. Eventually, he managed to get money.

 

Later, he came home drunk and started playing songs on his mobile phone at high volume. When she requested him to keep it down, he refused.

This led to an argument between the couple. He then brought a bottle of toilet acid cleaner from the bathroom and allegedly poured it over her head and face, he said.

As she cried for help, he fled the spot, police said, the victim was rushed to hospital by the neighbours.

"We have case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab her husband. Further investigation is underway," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
