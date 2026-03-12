HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » POCSO Accused Nabbed After Fleeing Mumbai Hospital

POCSO Accused Nabbed After Fleeing Mumbai Hospital

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 12, 2026 22:41 IST

A POCSO Act accused who escaped from a Mumbai hospital while receiving medical treatment has been re-arrested in Ambernath, triggering an internal inquiry into potential security lapses.

Key Points

  • Shrikant Laxman Gofan, accused under the POCSO Act and robbery, escaped from JJ Hospital in Mumbai while undergoing treatment for a kidney ailment.
  • Gofan was in judicial custody related to a 2022 case registered at Waliv Police Station, facing charges including dacoity and offences under the POCSO Act.
  • He escaped when the escorting constables were briefly absent, one photocopying documents and the other registering him for a sonography.
  • Mumbai police successfully re-arrested Gofan in Ambernath, Thane district, after his escape.
  • An internal inquiry is underway to investigate potential negligence in security protocols during Gofan's hospital visit.

A POCSO Act case accused was arrested from Ambernath in Thane district after he escaped from a hospital in Mumbai while undergoing medical treatment, a police official said on Thursday.

Shrikant Laxman Gofan, who was in judicial custody in connection with the POCSO and robbery cases, was admitted to JJ Hospital in Byculla for a kidney ailment, the official said.

 

"He fled when one constable from the escort party went to get his medical documents photocopied and the other went to register the accused for a sonography test. Gofan was re-arrested from Ambernath," the official said.

He is an accused in a 2022 case registered at Waliv Police Station, where he faces charges including dacoity, robbery with a weapon and offences under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act.

Investigation into Security Breach

An internal inquiry is being conducted to determine whether there was any negligence in security during the hospital visit, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Four undertrials scale wall to escape Gujarat jail, search launched
Four undertrials scale wall to escape Gujarat jail, search launched
Rape Accused Escapes Police Custody During Court Appearance in Maharajganj
Kidnapping and rape case accused held after 40 years
Kidnapping and rape case accused held after 40 years
Man holds 17 teens hostage after web series auditions in Mumbai
Man holds 17 teens hostage after web series auditions in Mumbai
Muzaffarpur case: Main accused in hospital, not jail
Muzaffarpur case: Main accused in hospital, not jail

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

RN Ravi takes oath as West Bengal Governor3:34

RN Ravi takes oath as West Bengal Governor

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at Mahakaleshwar Temple1:53

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal attends Bhasma Aarti at...

Daily wager's son cracks UPSC in first attempt1:33

Daily wager's son cracks UPSC in first attempt

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO