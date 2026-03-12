POCSO Accused Nabbed After Fleeing Mumbai Hospital

A POCSO Act accused who escaped from a Mumbai hospital while receiving medical treatment has been re-arrested in Ambernath, triggering an internal inquiry into potential security lapses.

A POCSO Act case accused was arrested from Ambernath in Thane district after he escaped from a hospital in Mumbai while undergoing medical treatment, a police official said on Thursday.

Shrikant Laxman Gofan, who was in judicial custody in connection with the POCSO and robbery cases, was admitted to JJ Hospital in Byculla for a kidney ailment, the official said.

"He fled when one constable from the escort party went to get his medical documents photocopied and the other went to register the accused for a sonography test. Gofan was re-arrested from Ambernath," the official said.

He is an accused in a 2022 case registered at Waliv Police Station, where he faces charges including dacoity, robbery with a weapon and offences under the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences Act.

Investigation into Security Breach

An internal inquiry is being conducted to determine whether there was any negligence in security during the hospital visit, the official added.