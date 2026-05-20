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Rickshaw Driver Shot Amid Pune Gang Warfare

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 20, 2026 22:10 IST

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A rickshaw driver was critically injured in a shooting in Pune, raising concerns about escalating gang violence and prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Key Points

  • Akshay Mhaske, brother of a murder accused, was shot in Balaji Nagar, Pune.
  • The shooting is suspected to be linked to ongoing gang warfare in Pune.
  • Police suspect the involvement of the Bandu Andekar gang in the attack.
  • The victim is critically injured and receiving treatment in hospital.

The gangwar in Pune erupted again on Wednesday with a 26-year-old autorickshaw driver, the brother of an accused in a murder case, being shot by unidentified individuals in Balaji Nagar area.

Details of the Attack and Victim

The injured individual, identified as Akshay Mhaske, is a brother of Akash Mhaske, one of the accused in the murder case of NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar, who was allegedly killed on September 1, 2024, in the Nana Peth area by his brother-in-law Ganesh Komkar over a personal dispute, police said.

 

"Akshay Mhaske, a rickshaw driver, was shot at by four to five people under the flyover of Balaji Nagar. Mhaske was hit by three bullets and is critically injured. After firing, the assailants also attacked him with sharp weapons and fled," said a police officer from Sahakar Nagar Police station.

Police Investigation and Suspects

He added that the injured person was rushed to the hospital, and he is currently undergoing treatment.

Police suspect Bandu Andekar gang's hand in the attack and launched a probe.

Bandu Andekar is the father of Vanraj and is currently in jail in connection with the murder of Ayush Komkar, son of Ganesh Komkar, which was suspected to be a revenge killing.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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