Nagpur Man Survives Shooting; Attack Linked To Drug Trade

A man miraculously survived a shooting in Nagpur, prompting a police investigation into potential links to drug trafficking and criminal gang rivalries in the area.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man in Nagpur survived a shooting by six motorcycle-borne assailants.

Police suspect the attack is linked to drug trafficking and criminal rivalries.

Some of the accused have known connections to narcotics trafficking.

The shooting occurred near the RSS headquarters and a Union Minister's residence.

A man escaped unhurt after being shot at by six motorcycle-borne persons in Kotwali area of Nagpur, with police on Monday saying some of the accused have links to drug peddling.

At around 11:30pm on Sunday, six persons on three motorcycles fired at Saurabh Ghate (27) outside his house on Kothi Road, the Kotwali police station official said.

Police Investigate Drug Trafficking Connection

"It created panic in the area as seven to eight rounds were fired. Ghate managed to escape unhurt, while the attackers fled. A case was registered on Ghate's complaint against six persons, including Ganga Prajwal Kakade and Ravi Mohato, both having records linked to narcotics trafficking. Several teams have been formed to nab the six," he said.

Rivalry Between Criminal Groups

Police sources said the firing was linked to an ongoing rivalry between criminal groups involved in drug trafficking in the area.

Old enmity and suspicion of rivals being police informants appear to be the main reasons behind the attack, he added.

Incident Near Prominent Locations

The area where the incident took place is close to the RSS headquarters and residence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.