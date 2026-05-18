HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Nagpur Man Survives Shooting; Attack Linked To Drug Trade

Nagpur Man Survives Shooting; Attack Linked To Drug Trade

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 21:15 IST

x

A man miraculously survived a shooting in Nagpur, prompting a police investigation into potential links to drug trafficking and criminal gang rivalries in the area.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man in Nagpur survived a shooting by six motorcycle-borne assailants.
  • Police suspect the attack is linked to drug trafficking and criminal rivalries.
  • Some of the accused have known connections to narcotics trafficking.
  • The shooting occurred near the RSS headquarters and a Union Minister's residence.

A man escaped unhurt after being shot at by six motorcycle-borne persons in Kotwali area of Nagpur, with police on Monday saying some of the accused have links to drug peddling.

At around 11:30pm on Sunday, six persons on three motorcycles fired at Saurabh Ghate (27) outside his house on Kothi Road, the Kotwali police station official said.

 

Police Investigate Drug Trafficking Connection

"It created panic in the area as seven to eight rounds were fired. Ghate managed to escape unhurt, while the attackers fled. A case was registered on Ghate's complaint against six persons, including Ganga Prajwal Kakade and Ravi Mohato, both having records linked to narcotics trafficking. Several teams have been formed to nab the six," he said.

Rivalry Between Criminal Groups

Police sources said the firing was linked to an ongoing rivalry between criminal groups involved in drug trafficking in the area.

Old enmity and suspicion of rivals being police informants appear to be the main reasons behind the attack, he added.

Incident Near Prominent Locations

The area where the incident took place is close to the RSS headquarters and residence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Motorcycle Gunman Injures Man in Navi Mumbai Shooting
Nagpur Police Officer Stabbed, Motorcycle Stolen During Patrol
Nagpur Police Officer Stabbed, Motorcycle Stolen During Patrol
DRI Nagpur Nets Crores Worth of Ganja, Arrests Four in Drug Bust
DRI Nagpur Nets Crores Worth of Ganja, Arrests Four in Drug Bust
Sena leader Nirupam claims Bangladesh links to Nagpur violence
Sena leader Nirupam claims Bangladesh links to Nagpur violence
Man Survives Gun Attack on National Highway 44 in Phagwara
Man Survives Gun Attack on National Highway 44 in Phagwara

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

Shilpa Shetty Rocks Vibrant Pink Co-Ord Style1:20

Shilpa Shetty Rocks Vibrant Pink Co-Ord Style

Priyanka Gandhi's Traditional Kasavu Saree Look Wins Hearts1:13

Priyanka Gandhi's Traditional Kasavu Saree Look Wins Hearts

Tanya Mittal's Stunning Saree Look Breaks the Internet Again1:09

Tanya Mittal's Stunning Saree Look Breaks the Internet Again

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO