Delhi Auto Driver Shot in Neb Sarai; Attack Linked to Old Dispute

An auto driver in Delhi was shot and injured in Neb Sarai, prompting a police investigation into a possible prior dispute between the victim and the assailants.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points An auto driver was shot in the Neb Sarai area of Delhi by two assailants on a motorcycle.

The victim, identified as Bunty, sustained a gunshot wound to his hand and is receiving treatment in hospital.

Police suspect the shooting was motivated by a prior dispute between the victim and the attackers.

An investigation is underway, and efforts are being made to apprehend the identified suspect.

A 30-year-old auto driver was shot at allegedly by two motorcycle-borne assailants in south Delhi's Neb Sarai area on Wednesday afternoon over prior enmity, police said.

The incident took place around 4 pm when the victim, identified as Bunty, sustained a gunshot injury to his hand and was rushed to a hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, they said.

Two assailants arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at the victim before fleeing the spot. One of the accused has been identified, and efforts are underway to apprehend him.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the attack was a result of prior enmity, the police said. A case has been registered and further investigation is in progress.