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Auto Driver Critically Injured In Pune Machete Attack

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 19, 2026 21:26 IST

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A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver was critically injured in Pune after a brutal machete attack that caused him to fall off a bridge, leading to the arrest of three suspects.

Key Points

  • An autorickshaw driver in Pune was critically injured in a machete attack on the Katraj-Narhe road.
  • The victim, Suraj Manik Kale, fell off a bridge during the assault, sustaining severe injuries.
  • Pune police have arrested three suspects, Bapu Bhosale, Ganesh More, and Ganesh Dharpale, in connection with the attack.
  • The attack stemmed from a long-standing dispute over picking up passengers.

A 30-year-old autorickshaw driver was critically injured after being attacked with a machete in broad daylight and falling off a bridge on the Katraj-Narhe road in Pune city, police said on Tuesday.

Arrests Made In Pune Machete Attack Case

Three persons have been arrested in the case.

 

A video of the incident, which took place on a bridge above the Rajmata underground passage at around 10.15 am on Monday, went viral.

It showed the assailants repeatedly attacking the victim, identified as Suraj Manik Kale. During the attack, he lost balance and fell off the bridge onto the road below, sustaining severe injuries.

Dispute Over Passengers Led To Violent Assault

According to police, Kale was attacked by Bapu Bhosale, Ganesh More and Ganesh Dharpale over an old dispute related to picking up passengers.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that Kale had a dispute with the accused two to three years ago over ferrying passengers. The accused were holding a grudge against him since then," a police official said.

The fall from the bridge possibly saved him from further assault, the official said.

Victim Receiving Treatment, Investigation Ongoing

Kale was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is undergoing treatment. His condition is stated to be stable.

Police later arrested all three accused and registered a case against them under relevant sections of BNS. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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