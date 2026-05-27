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Flesh Trade Racket Busted At Thane Spa; Five Women Rescued

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 27, 2026 12:33 IST

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Police in Thane, Maharashtra, have successfully busted a flesh trade racket operating under the guise of a health spa, rescuing five women and arresting one individual involved in the illicit operation.

Photograph: Pixabay

Photograph: Pixabay

Key Points

  • Police in Thane busted a flesh trade racket operating under the guise of a health spa.
  • Five women were rescued from the spa located on Kalyan-Shil Road in Dombivli.
  • A woman was arrested for her involvement in the human trafficking operation.
  • The raid was conducted after police received a tip-off and sent a decoy customer.
  • A case has been registered against the arrested woman and the spa manager under human trafficking laws.

Police have busted a flesh trade racket operating under the guise of a health spa in Maharashtra's Thane district and rescued five women, officials said.

A woman was also arrested following the raid at the spa located on Kalyan-Shil Road in Dombivli on Monday evening, a police release said.

 

Police Action and Rescue Operation

Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap by sending a decoy customer to the facility. Later, a police team raided the premises and took a woman "broker" into custody. Five women were rescued and shifted to a rehabilitation centre in Ulhasnagar, the police said.

Legal Action Against Perpetrators

A case was registered on Tuesday against the arrested woman and the spa manager on charges of human trafficking under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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