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Home  » News » 25 Women Rescued in Solapur Prostitution Bust

25 Women Rescued in Solapur Prostitution Bust

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 22, 2026 20:04 IST

Indian police in Solapur dismantled a prostitution ring operating out of a dance academy, rescuing 25 women and arresting five for human trafficking, highlighting the ongoing fight against exploitation in the region.

Photograph: Pixabay

Photograph: Pixabay

Key Points

  • Solapur police busted a prostitution racket operating out of a dance academy in Modnimb village.
  • 25 women were rescued from Swaranjali Kala Kendra during the police operation.
  • Five individuals, including one woman, have been arrested on charges of human trafficking.
  • The operation was a joint effort by Tembhurni police, Harmony Foundation, and Exodus Road India Foundation.
  • Investigations suggest links between the dance academy and a lodge in trafficking women for prostitution.

The police have busted a prostitution racket operating out of a dance academy and rescued 25 women from the establishment in Maharashtra's Solapur district, an official said on Sunday.

Five people, including a woman, have been arrested on the charges of human trafficking, following an operation at Swaranjali Kala Kendra in Modnimb village last week, he said.

 

Based on a tip-off, the operation was carried out jointly by a team from Tembhurni police station and NGOs Harmony Foundation and Exodus Road India Foundation, the official said.

At least 25 women, including one from West Bengal, were rescued during the raid, he said, adding that the victims have been shifted to a rehabilitation home.

Investigation Details

Dr Abraham Mathai, chairman of Harmony Foundation, said that preliminary investigations revealed that persons linked to Swaranjali Kala Kendra and Swagat Lodge were allegedly involved in trafficking women from different districts and states and pushing them into the flesh trade.

To verify the inputs, an operation was conducted with a decoy customer with the help of police personnel and independent witnesses, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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