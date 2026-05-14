Thane Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Arrest Woman

A prostitution racket operating from a Thane hotel has been busted, leading to the arrest of a woman and the rescue of two victims by the anti-human trafficking cell.

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Key Points Thane police dismantle prostitution racket operating from a hotel in Kalher.

A woman has been arrested for allegedly luring women into the flesh trade.

Two women were rescued from the hotel and sent to a shelter home.

The accused is booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Police have unearthed a prostitution racket operating from a hotel in Maharashtra's Thane district and arrested a woman in this connection, an official said on Thursday.

Details of the Thane Prostitution Bust

Acting on a lead, the police's anti-human trafficking cell apprehended a woman at the hotel located in Kalher on Thane-Bhiwandi Road on Tuesday after she was allegedly found luring women into the flesh trade, senior police inspector Vaishali Gorde said.

The police also rescued two women and sent them to a shelter home in Ulhasnagar, she said.

The accused has been booked under Sections 143(1) and 143(3) (trafficking of a person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, the official said.