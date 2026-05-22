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Home  » News » Woman Arrested, Three Rescued In Thane Prostitution Bust

Woman Arrested, Three Rescued In Thane Prostitution Bust

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 22, 2026 10:37 IST

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Thane police dismantled a prostitution racket near the railway station, arresting a woman and rescuing three victims of human trafficking.

Key Points

  • Thane police bust a prostitution racket operating near Thane railway station.
  • A woman allegedly involved in the illegal activity has been arrested.
  • Three women forced into prostitution were rescued during the police operation.
  • The rescued women have been sent to a shelter home for rehabilitation.

The police have busted a prostitution racket operating out of a hotel near the Thane railway station and arrested a woman allegedly involved in the illegal activity, an official said on Friday.

Police Raid and Rescue Operation

Three women who had allegedly been forced into prostitution were rescued during the operation on Wednesday, senior inspector Vaishali Gorde of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of Thane police.

 

"During the raid, our team caught a woman pimp red-handed," the official said.

Rehabilitation Efforts Underway

The rescued women have been sent to Shantivan Ashram, a shelter home in Ulhasnagar, for rehabilitation, the official stated, adding that further investigation into the racket is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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