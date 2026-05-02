Property Dealer, Accomplice Arrested In Blackmail Plot

A property dealer and his accomplice were arrested in Lucknow for allegedly abducting and blackmailing a man to seize his land, highlighting the dangers of property disputes and criminal activity.

Key Points A property dealer and his accomplice have been arrested in Lucknow for allegedly blackmailing a man.

The victim was allegedly abducted, intoxicated, and filmed in an objectionable state.

The accused intended to use the footage to force the victim to hand over his land.

Police have seized a vehicle allegedly used in the crime and are searching for other suspects.

The arrested individuals confessed to conspiring against the victim after his wife refused to sell the land.

Police have arrested a property dealer and his woman accomplice for allegedly abducting a man, intoxicating him, and recording objecctionable videos to blackmail him for grabbing his land, officials said on Saturday.

According to a press statement, a case was registered on Friday at Sushant Golf City police station here on a complaint by Rita Saini, a resident of Gosainganj.

In the FIR, Saini named four persons and alleged that, acting as part of an organised gang, they kidnapped her husband, Hariom Shiv Vanmali, forced him to consume intoxicants and later recorded his objectionable photos and videos to threaten the family and take possession of their land, the statement said.

Arrest and Investigation Details

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Sunil Shukla (35) and Akanksha Pandey (30) from Saryu Apartments in Sushant Golf City, and seized a black SUV allegedly used in the crime.

The accused allegedly lured the victim on April 28, made him consume intoxicant-laced alcohol, and filmed him in an objectionable state in a guest house, from where he was rescued, to use the footage for blackmail, police said.

Legal Proceedings and Further Investigation

The accused were produced before a local court, which sent them to judicial remand, while efforts are underway to trace the other named accused, Raju and Narendra Kumar, police said.

During interrogation, the duo confessed that they were negotiating to purchase the victim's land but resorted to the conspiracy after his wife refused to sell the same.

Police said Shukla has multiple criminal cases registered against him.