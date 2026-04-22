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Jharkhand Man Held For Alleged Rs 1.2 Crore Extortion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 22, 2026 20:04 IST

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A man with a criminal history has been arrested in Jharkhand for allegedly demanding ₹1.2 crore in extortion from a land dealer, highlighting the state's ongoing efforts to combat organised crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A man has been arrested in Jharkhand for allegedly demanding Rs 1.2 crore in extortion.
  • The accused, Jay Prakash Shukla, allegedly demanded the money from a land dealer.
  • The arrest followed an FIR lodged by the 55-year-old victim.
  • The accused was found to be involved in a land dispute with the dealer.
  • Five criminal cases are pending against the accused in three districts.

A man, wanted in several criminal cases, was arrested for allegedly demanding Rs 1.2 crore as extortion from a land dealer in Jharkhand's Palamu district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday during a raid following an FIR registered by the 55-year-old victim at the Town police station limits and forwarded to judicial custody on Wednesday, a police officer said.

 

Details of the Extortion Case

"The accused, identified as Jay Prakash Shukla, a resident of Housing Colony, was arrested for demanding an extortion of Rs 1.2 crore from the realtor, identified as Nand Kumar Yadav, over a phone call," Medininagar SDPO Rajeev Ranjan told PTI.

Investigation Reveals Criminal History

The SDPO further said that during the investigation into the case, it was also found that the accused was embroiled in a land dispute with the dealer and has criminal antecedents.

Five criminal cases are pending against him in three districts. An FIR in this regard has been lodged at the police station, he said.

Extortion cases are not uncommon in regions with active land markets and organised crime networks. Police in India typically register an FIR, conduct raids based on evidence, and present the accused before a magistrate for judicial custody. The investigation will likely focus on gathering evidence to support the charges and determine if other individuals were involved.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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