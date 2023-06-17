ED seizes cash, property documents from Atiq Ahmad's aides

Documents related to sale and purchase of properties, Rs 17.80 lakh worth cash and some other material were seized after fresh raids this week against some "renowned" builders, CAs and others linked to slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad, the Enforcement Directorate said on Saturday.

IMAGE: Slain mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s convoy entered Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, March 27, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

The searches were carried out on June 14-15 at 10 premises in Prayagraj, Lucknow and Delhi, the agency said in a statement.

Various aides and associates of late Atiq Ahmad including "renowned" builders and chartered accountants were covered during the action which led to the seizure of Rs 17.80 lakh cash, documents related to sale and purchase of properties, financial documents of companies, bank statements, mobile phones and laptops, it said.

Physical and forensic analysis of seized evidences are ongoing, the agency said.

The money laundering case against Ahmad and his aides stems from a CBI FIR filed on the directions of the Supreme Court to probe allegations of kidnapping, extortion and assault against the mafia-turned-politician and his men.

"Atiq Ahmad was a history-sheeter and ran a mafia gang that is involved in various crimes of serious nature from a long time. Around 100 FIRs of crimes related to murder, extortion, land grabbing etc. were lodged against him in various police stations.

"It was found during probe that by indulging in criminal activities since 1989 and by usurping government and other people's land properties, Atiq Ahmad amassed huge property in his name and that of his family members and also in the name of his associates and other benamidars (in whose name a benami property is standing)," the ED said.

The ED had first conducted searches in this case on April 12-13 leading to seizure of Rs 84.68 lakh cash, gold bars worth Rs 60 lakh, gold and diamond jewellery of Rs 2.85 crore, digital devices and various physical documents and records.

Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists on April 15 when police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.