UP MLC Booked for Alleged Forgery and Extortion Attempt

An RLD MLC in Uttar Pradesh is facing serious allegations of land grabbing and extortion after being booked for allegedly forging documents and attempting to extort ₹5 crore from a real estate company.

An RLD member of the UP legislative council (MLC) and four others have been booked here on the direction of a court for allegedly forging documents and attempting to grab land and extort Rs 5 crore from a company, police said on Tuesday.

However, the MLC, Yogesh Nauhwar, claimed that the allegations were part of a conspiracy to defame him and that he had filed two cases against the complainant and other "land mafia" in December 2025 and January 2026.

According to a complaint filed at the Highway Police Station in Mathura, Nidhi Agarwal had alleged that she is a partner in Ramhari Enterprises, which is involved in the real estate business, along with her husband Hemant Mittal. The company had registered five acres of land along the National Highway in June 2024 and later sold the land to another firm.

She alleged that five individuals, including MLC Yogesh Chaudhary alias Yogesh Nauhwar, called her to his residence and claimed the land belonged to him. They demanded Rs 5 crore rupees to "settle" the matter and threatened that they would claim the land as their own based on forged documents if she fails to pay, it was alleged.

The SHO of Highway Police Station, Shailendra Singh, said that "on the orders of the chief judicial magistrate", a case was registered on March 8 against Yogesh Chaudhary alias Yogesh Nauhwar, Yash Chaudhary, Manish Adalkkha, Shubham Agarwal and Krishna Murari Agarwal.

The case was filed under sections 308(2) (extortion), 318(4) (cheating), 336(3) (forgery), 338 (forgery of valuable security, will, etc), 340(2) (forged document or electronic record and using it as genuine), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS and the investigation of the case has been handed over to Sub-Inspector Rohan Kuchliya, the SHO said.

MLC's Response to Allegations

Meanwhile, the MLC alleged that the case had been filed with the "intention of politically defaming" him.

"A gang of individuals is involved in this conspiracy. This includes the woman, a dismissed constable of the Special Operations Group (SOG) and two other individuals," Yogesh Nauhwar told PTI.

He said that he had filed two FIRs against this woman, her husband, and other land mafia in December 2025 and on January 22, 2026.

"These land mafia are now absconding from Mathura. The police are demanding land documents from them," he claimed.

"This is a conspiracy to tarnish my image. The investigation will reveal everything," he said.

The MLC claimed that the matter should have been filed in an MP/MLA court but the complainant hid the factor that he was a legislator.

"The important thing is that they concealed the fact that I am an MLC (Member of Legislative Council) from the court.

"If they had to go to court against me, they should have gone to an MP-MLA court. But these people misled the court and filed the case in the highway police station despite the fact that the case pertains to the Jaint police station area," the RLD MLC claimed.