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Home  » News » Odisha: Two arrested for defrauding man of ₹7.5 million in land scam

Odisha: Two arrested for defrauding man of ₹7.5 million in land scam

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 13, 2026 20:53 IST

In Odisha, two land brokers have been arrested for allegedly defrauding a software engineer of ₹7.5 million in a land fraud case involving the sale of previously sold property.

Key Points

  • Two land brokers in Odisha's Ganjam district have been arrested for allegedly defrauding a software engineer of ₹7.5 million.
  • The accused brokers sold a land parcel that had already been sold to other parties between 1970 and 1972.
  • The victim, a software engineer from Berhampur, filed a complaint in December after discovering the prior transactions during a land demarcation.
  • Police seized relevant documents, including sale deeds and encumbrance certificates, from the accused.

Two persons were arrested on Friday for allegedly defrauding a man of Rs 75 lakh in Odisha's Ganjam district by selling him a land parcel already sold to other persons, police said.

The accused land brokers have been identified as Somendra Kumar Sahu (63) and Sibasankar Choudhury (46), both from Ganjam district.

 

The accused persons were nabbed following an investigation on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim Himansu Sekhar Patro, a software engineer from Berhampur, on December 5 last year.

Investigation Reveals Decades-Old Transactions

During the demarcation of a land parcel, the victim came to know that the same land had already been sold to other persons between 1970 and 1972, Berhampur Superintendent of Police Saravana Vivek M said.

The accused persons concealed the information about the prior transactions to facilitate the fraudulent sale of the land, he said.

Relevant documents, including registered sale deeds, right of records, encumbrance certificates and other records were seized from the possession of the accused duo, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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