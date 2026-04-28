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Delhi Police Arrests Drug Supplier, Seizes Heroin

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 28, 2026 20:27 IST

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a key drug supplier and seized a significant quantity of heroin, dismantling a major narcotics operation in the capital.

Key Points

  • Delhi Police apprehended Vijay, a proclaimed offender with a Rs 20,000 reward, seizing 100 grams of heroin.
  • The arrest led to the busting of a larger narcotics network with recoveries worth approximately Rs 3 crore in the international market.
  • Vijay was a key supplier in a heroin distribution racket operating in Delhi, sourcing heroin from Bareilly.
  • The police recovered a total of 612 grams of smack and 94 pouches in connection with the case.
  • The investigation revealed a supply chain involving multiple accused, including Pushpa, Akshay, Kusum, and Rahul.

Delhi Police have apprehended a proclaimed offender carrying a Rs 20,000 reward and seized 100 grams of heroin, an official said on Tuesday.

With this arrest, police busted a larger narcotics network, with total recoveries worth around Rs 3 crore in the international market.

 

Key Supplier Arrested in Delhi Heroin Racket

The accused, identified as Vijay (31), a resident of Karala, was allegedly a key supplier in a heroin distribution racket operating in the national capital.

Police said the latest seizure of 100 grams of heroin comes in addition to an earlier recovery of 512 grams of smack and 94 pouches in January 2025, bringing the total recovery in the case to 612 grams.

NDPS Act and Ongoing Investigations

The case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and investigations revealed a supply chain involving multiple accused.

Pushpa alias Binni, one of the key accused, allegedly procured heroin through her son-in-law Akshay, who sourced it from suppliers including Vijay, Kusum and Rahul alias Kaku, police said.

Police Action and Recovery Details

"Vijay had been absconding and was declared a proclaimed offender. The police announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for his arrest," a senior police officer said.

After receiving information on April 27 about Vijay's visit to the Naraina area in a car, the police laid a trap and apprehended him in Inderpuri.

During the search, police recovered 100 grams of heroin from his car.

Earlier in the investigation, another accused, Avtar Singh alias Ricky, was arrested. Police recovered Rs 5.10 lakh in cash and a motorcycle used for drug delivery.

Heroin Distribution Network Busted

Police said Vijay sourced heroin from Bareilly and supplied it to local distributors, who further processed it into small pouches for sale to addicts. He had been changing hideouts to evade arrest.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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