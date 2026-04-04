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Drug Network Busted in Delhi: Medical Store Owner Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 04, 2026 17:17 IST

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Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a drug supply network and arrested a medical store owner, seizing codeine-based cough syrup and other psychotropic substances in a major operation targeting illegal drug distribution.

Photograph: Steffen Frank/Pixabay

Photograph: Steffen Frank/Pixabay

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested a 26-year-old medical store owner for involvement in a drug supply network.
  • The arrest followed a raid in Paharganj, prompted by information from previous arrests related to contraband.
  • Police seized codeine-based cough syrup and psychotropic capsules from the medical store.
  • The medical store owner failed to produce valid purchase records for the seized drugs.
  • Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the drug network in Delhi.

Delhi Police has arrested a 26-year-old medical store owner and busted a drug supply network in the outer Delhi area, officials said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Tushar Malhotra, a resident of Motia Khan, was apprehended following a raid in Paharganj on April 2.

 

Police said the action stemmed from a case registered at the Nihal Vihar police station on March 26, in which three persons with contraband, including codeine syrup and Buprenorphine tablets, were earlier arrested. During interrogation, one of the accused disclosed the source of supply.

Drug Seizure and Investigation

Acting on the lead, a joint team of police and drug inspector officials raided the medical store, seizing codeine-based cough syrup and psychotropic capsules, as Malhotra failed to produce valid purchase records.

"A total of 60 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup and 296 Tramadol capsules were recovered from him," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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