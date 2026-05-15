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Home  » News » Nuh Police Nab Fugitive After 13 Years

Nuh Police Nab Fugitive After 13 Years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 15, 2026 21:20 IST

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After 13 years on the run, Nuh police have successfully arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in connection with a 2013 case in Rajasthan.

Key Points

  • Nuh police arrested Kasam, a proclaimed offender, after 13 years on the run.
  • The arrest occurred in the Tauru Sadar police station area following a tip-off.
  • Kasam was wanted in connection with a 2013 case in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.
  • A reward of Rs 2,000 was announced for the arrest of the absconding offender.

Nuh police have arrested a proclaimed offender who had been absconding for the last 13 years, officials said on Friday.

Arrest Details and Background

The accused, Kasam, a resident of Saunkh village, was arrested on Thursday from the Tauru Sadar police station area following a tip-off, they added.

 

He was currently living in Kulawat under the Tapukara police station in Rajasthan.

Case Details

According to the police, He was wanted in a case registered in 2013 at the Singhana police station in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu.

He was declared a proclaimed offender, and a reward of Rs 2,000 was announced for his arrest.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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