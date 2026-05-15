Nuh Police Nab Fugitive After 13 Years

After 13 years on the run, Nuh police have successfully arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in connection with a 2013 case in Rajasthan.

Key Points Nuh police arrested Kasam, a proclaimed offender, after 13 years on the run.

The arrest occurred in the Tauru Sadar police station area following a tip-off.

Kasam was wanted in connection with a 2013 case in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.

A reward of Rs 2,000 was announced for the arrest of the absconding offender.

Nuh police have arrested a proclaimed offender who had been absconding for the last 13 years, officials said on Friday.

Arrest Details and Background

The accused, Kasam, a resident of Saunkh village, was arrested on Thursday from the Tauru Sadar police station area following a tip-off, they added.

He was currently living in Kulawat under the Tapukara police station in Rajasthan.

Case Details

According to the police, He was wanted in a case registered in 2013 at the Singhana police station in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu.

He was declared a proclaimed offender, and a reward of Rs 2,000 was announced for his arrest.