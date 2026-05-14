Delhi Police Arrest Murder Suspect After 10 Years On The Run

After a decade-long manhunt, Delhi Police have finally arrested a proclaimed offender wanted in connection with a 2014 murder case, bringing a long chapter of evasion to a close.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Gulab Singh, wanted in connection with a 2014 murder case, was arrested by Delhi Police after evading arrest for over a decade.

Singh was declared a proclaimed offender after repeatedly evading arrest warrants.

The accused allegedly disclosed that he kept shifting locations in Delhi and adjoining areas to avoid arrest.

Singh was running a clothes shop in Burari at the time of his arrest.

A proclaimed offender wanted in a 12-year-old murder case was arrested after allegedly evading arrest for more than a decade by frequently changing hideouts across Delhi and adjoining areas, an official said on Thursday.

Details of the Arrest and Accusations

The accused, identified as Gulab Singh alias Vicky, 42, was wanted in connection with a 2014 murder case registered at Nand Nagri police station in northeast Delhi under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder, attempt to murder, and rioting, police said.

According to police, Singh had been declared a proclaimed offender by a court after repeatedly evading arrest despite raids and execution of warrants.

The 2014 Murder Case

Police said the case pertains to the murder of one Mohammad Kayam in April 2014. While three brothers of the accused and some others were arrested in the case earlier, Singh managed to flee and remained on the run for years.

How the Police Apprehended the Suspect

Acting on inputs about his movement in Delhi, a team from the crime branch launched an operation and apprehended him. During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that after the murder, he left his home along with his wife and kept shifting locations in Delhi and adjoining areas to avoid arrest and legal proceedings, police said.

"Gulab Singh is a school dropout and was currently running a clothes shop in the Natthupura area of Burari from where he was arrested on Wednesday," a police officer said.

The accused was previously involved in another criminal case registered at Nand Nagri police station in 2011 under sections related to assault and attempt to culpable homicide, police added.