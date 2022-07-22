Rajasthan native arrested for Haryana DSP's killing, hunt on for 7 others

The Nuh police on Friday nabbed a native of Rajasthan's Alwar for harbouring the key accused in the murder case of a Haryana DSP who was mowed down while probing illegal mining.

IMAGE: Sabbir, alias Mittar, accused in the killing of Haryana DSP Surendra Singh, being produced before the Nuh court, July 21, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo/ANI pic service

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh, who was probing illegal stone mining, was killed on Tuesday when a truck he had signalled to stop in Nuh district drove into him.

Jabid alias Billa had helped key accused Sabbir alias Mittar flee on his motorcycle to Rajasthan.

Billa was produced in a Nuh court and the police took him on two-day remand.

According to the police, Billa is a native of Gandwa village in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

Billa and Sabbir first reached the place of Sabbir's sister in Sare Kalan village and from there they moved to Gwalta and then fled to Rajasthan.

During interrogation, Sabbir and his accomplice Ikkar, who was the first to be arrested in the case, revealed that seven more men were there during the attack on the DSP and all were involved in illegal mining.

Police teams are conducting raids to nab the others, said a senior police officer.

"We are questioning all three and raids are being conducted to nab the other suspects in the case," Nuh SP Varun Singla said.

The Nuh police had on Wednesday arrested truck driver Sabbir from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district following Ikkar’s questioning.

The Haryana government had on Thursday said a judicial probe will be conducted into the killing of the deputy superintendent of police.