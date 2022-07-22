News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Rajasthan native arrested for Haryana DSP's killing, hunt on for 7 others

Rajasthan native arrested for Haryana DSP's killing, hunt on for 7 others

Source: PTI
July 22, 2022 21:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Nuh police on Friday nabbed a native of Rajasthan's Alwar for harbouring the key accused in the murder case of a Haryana DSP who was mowed down while probing illegal mining.

IMAGE: Sabbir, alias Mittar, accused in the killing of Haryana DSP Surendra Singh, being produced before the Nuh court, July 21, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo/ANI pic service

Tauru DSP Surendra Singh, who was probing illegal stone mining, was killed on Tuesday when a truck he had signalled to stop in Nuh district drove into him.

 

Jabid alias Billa had helped key accused Sabbir alias Mittar flee on his motorcycle to Rajasthan.

Billa was produced in a Nuh court and the police took him on two-day remand.

According to the police, Billa is a native of Gandwa village in Alwar district of Rajasthan.

Billa and Sabbir first reached the place of Sabbir's sister in Sare Kalan village and from there they moved to Gwalta and then fled to Rajasthan.

During interrogation, Sabbir and his accomplice Ikkar, who was the first to be arrested in the case, revealed that seven more men were there during the attack on the DSP and all were involved in illegal mining.

Police teams are conducting raids to nab the others, said a senior police officer.

"We are questioning all three and raids are being conducted to nab the other suspects in the case," Nuh SP Varun Singla said.

The Nuh police had on Wednesday arrested truck driver Sabbir from Rajasthan's Bharatpur district following Ikkar’s questioning.

The Haryana government had on Thursday said a judicial probe will be conducted into the killing of the deputy superintendent of police.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Truck runs over DSP probing illegal mining, 1 held
Truck runs over DSP probing illegal mining, 1 held
Guj cop run over by container truck, driver flees
Guj cop run over by container truck, driver flees
Cattle smuggling pickup van runs over Ranchi woman cop
Cattle smuggling pickup van runs over Ranchi woman cop
Why Jadeja is not playing in the 1st ODI against WI
Why Jadeja is not playing in the 1st ODI against WI
China lone P5 nation not backing India for UNSC seat
China lone P5 nation not backing India for UNSC seat
Tejaswin Shankar cleared to compete at CWG
Tejaswin Shankar cleared to compete at CWG
Yediyurappa to vacate assembly seat for son
Yediyurappa to vacate assembly seat for son
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Judicial probe ordered into killing of Haryana cop

Judicial probe ordered into killing of Haryana cop

Haryana DSP murder: Truck driver held from Rajasthan

Haryana DSP murder: Truck driver held from Rajasthan

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances