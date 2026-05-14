Delhi Police Nab Fugitive In Narcotic Case After Seven Years

After seven years on the run, Delhi Police have successfully apprehended a proclaimed offender wanted in connection with a 2018 narcotics case.

Key Points Delhi Police arrest Harpreet Singh, a proclaimed offender, after seven years on the run in a narcotics case.

The accused was wanted in connection with an FIR registered under the NDPS Act in Bathinda in 2018.

Harpreet Singh was initially arrested in 2018 with intoxicating medicines but jumped bail in 2019.

Police intelligence led to his capture near Dilshad Garden Metro Station in Delhi.

The accused had been changing locations and concealing his identity to avoid arrest, working at eateries across Delhi-NCR.

The Delhi Police has arrested a proclaimed offender, absconding for seven years in a narcotic case, near Dilshad Garden Metro Station here, an official said on Thursday.

Police arrested Harpreet Singh alias Mani, 30, a Bathinda, Punjab resident, on May 11.

He was wanted in connection with an FIR registered under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act at the Bathinda Cantt police station in 2018.

Details Of The 2018 Arrest

According to police, Harpreet was arrested in January 2018 after intoxicating medicines, including bottles of "Wincerex" and "Onerex" syrup and strips of Carisoma tablets, were allegedly recovered from his possession.

Police said he was later granted bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court in 2019 but jumped bail and was declared a proclaimed offender in September 2020.

How The Police Caught Up With The Accused

"Through intelligence gathering, field verification and technical surveillance, police received information that the accused frequently visited the Trans-Yamuna area in Delhi," an officer said.

Police said the accused kept changing locations and concealed his identity to avoid arrest.

During interrogation, he told police that he had stayed in Faridabad, Loni, Hindon Vihar and Ghaziabad with his family after absconding.

He also worked at various eateries across Delhi-NCR while maintaining minimal contact with relatives and associates to avoid detection, police said.

Police said verification revealed his involvement in another criminal case registered at Bathinda Cantt police station in Punjab in 2022.