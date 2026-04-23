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Delhi Police Arrest Robbery Accused After 14 Years On The Run

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
4 Minutes Read

April 23, 2026 01:06 IST

After a 14-year manhunt, Delhi Police have successfully arrested a suspect wanted in connection with a 2012 robbery and abduction case in Dwarka South, marking a significant victory in tracking down long-absconding offenders.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrest Virkesh, wanted in a 2012 robbery and abduction case, after 14 years on the run.
  • The accused was apprehended in Chandigarh, where he was living under a false identity as a gas cylinder supplier.
  • Virkesh had been declared a proclaimed offender, with a reward of Rs 20,000 for his arrest.
  • The arrest is attributed to sustained technical surveillance and coordinated field operations by the Crime Branch.
  • The accused has been involved in 13 criminal cases, including robbery, burglary, and theft.

Delhi Police have arrested a Rs 20,000 rewardee and proclaimed offender who had been evading capture for 14 years in connection with a 2012 robbery-cum-abduction case in Dwarka South, officials said Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Virkesh alias Birkesh alias Vicky (47), a native of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, was apprehended by a team of the Crime Branch's Central Range from Chandigarh, where he had been living under a false identity, they said.

 

Details of the 2012 Robbery and Abduction

According to the police, the case dates back to February 6, 2012, when a cab driver was intercepted by two unidentified men during duty in Dwarka South. The assailants overpowered him, robbed him of cash and a mobile phone, abducted him, and later threw him out before fleeing with his vehicle. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered at the time.

While one associate was arrested during the initial investigation, the main accused, Virkesh, managed to evade arrest for years and was later declared a proclaimed offender by a court. A reward of Rs 10,000 was initially announced for his arrest, which was subsequently enhanced to Rs 20,000 due to his prolonged absconding and the gravity of the offence.

The Manhunt and Apprehension in Chandigarh

Police said the case remained under active scrutiny, and a dedicated team was constituted under the supervision of an ACP of the Crime Branch to trace the accused. After months of sustained efforts, the team developed inputs suggesting his presence in Chandigarh.

Acting on the inputs, the team rushed to Chandigarh and carried out surveillance and local intelligence gathering. During verification, it was learned that the accused was working as a gas cylinder supplier. The police kept a watch on such workers in the area and eventually traced and apprehended him from Sector 26.

He had been posing as an Indane Gas supplier to conceal his identity and avoid detection, officials said.

Accused's Attempts to Evade Capture

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that after the incident, he kept shifting locations from Uttar Pradesh to Haryana and later settled in Chandigarh. He frequently changed his mobile numbers and addresses to remain off the radar, they added.

Police said the accused is a habitual offender and has been involved in as many as 13 criminal cases, including robbery, burglary, theft, and cases under the Arms Act and Explosive Substances Act.

The arrest marks a significant success for the Crime Branch in tracking down long-absconding offenders, and the breakthrough was attributed to sustained technical surveillance and coordinated field operations, police added.

The Indian Penal Code, under which the initial case was registered, covers a wide range of offences. A 'proclaimed offender' designation allows authorities to seize property and pursue further legal action against an absconding suspect. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police specialises in investigating serious and complex crimes.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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