Jharkhand Hospital Death: Probe Ordered After Woman, Child Die

An investigation has been launched into the tragic deaths of a woman and her newborn child at a Jharkhand hospital, following allegations of medical negligence.

Key Points Palamu Deputy Commissioner orders probe into the deaths of a woman and her newborn at Medinirai Medical College and Hospital.

MMCH Superintendent directed to submit probe report within 24 hours and take action against those responsible.

Family alleges improper medical treatment and absence of senior doctors led to the deaths.

BJP workers demand immediate action regarding the incident at the Jharkhand hospital.

A five-member inquiry team has been formed to investigate the matter at Medinirai Medical College.

Palamu Deputy Commissioner Dilip Pratap Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday directed Medinirai Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) superintendent to submit a probe report into the death of a woman and her newborn child at the hospital on May 11.

Investigation Launched into Hospital Negligence

MMCH Superintendent Dr Ajoy Kumar told reporters on Tuesday that the deputy commissioner has directed him to submit the probe report within 24 hours and for taking strict action against those found responsible.

He said that further details would be disclosed only after completion of the probe.

Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Pancham Kumar has alleged that his wife, a resident of Medininagar, arrived at MMCH on Monday with labour pain.

He had alleged that his wife did not receive proper medical treatment and that senior doctors were not present at the hospital at the time. Consequently, both the woman and her unborn child passed away.

Political Pressure for Action

Meanwhile, BJP district general secretary Jyoti Pandey, along with other party workers, arrived at MMCH, accompanied by the bereaved family members and demanded that the Superintendent take immediate action regarding the incident.

The MMCH Superintendent said that a five-member inquiry team, comprising Heads of Departments (HODs), has been constituted to investigate the matter.