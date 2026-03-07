Jharkhand Health Department Investigates Hospital Over Newborn's Body Transport

An investigation has been launched into a Jharkhand hospital following allegations that a parent was forced to carry his dead newborn in a box after being denied an ambulance, raising serious concerns about healthcare negligence.

Jharkhand health department has initiated a probe into allegations of Chakradharpur Sub-Divisional Hospital not providing an ambulance to a parent to carry his dead newborn, forcing him to take the body in a box, an official said on Saturday.

"We are aware of the allegation about the incident in Chakradharpur Sub Divisional Hospital. We will start a probe, and action will be taken against anyone found involved," Additional Chief Secretary (health) Ajoy Singh told PTI.

Ramakrishna Hembrom, a resident of Bangarasai village under Keraikela Police Station limits, said he had admitted his pregnant wife Rita Tiriya to the hospital earlier this week.

According to him, his wife delivered a baby boy on Saturday, but the newborn died allegedly due to negligence.

He also claimed that the hospital did not provide an ambulance to transport the body.

Hembrom alleged that he had to carry the body back to his village in a wooden box for the last rites.

Hospital's Response to Allegations

However, hospital in-charge Anshuman Sharma denied the allegation and said Hembrom did not request an ambulance.

"He did not demand an ambulance and took the body and left the hospital. The newborn had serious medical complications," Sharma said.

He added that the hospital arranges free ambulances through the 108 ambulance service in such cases, if requested.