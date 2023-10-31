News
Prez terminates Army Major over security norms breach

Prez terminates Army Major over security norms breach

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 31, 2023 23:50 IST
An Indian Army Major posted with the Strategic Forces Command (SFC) has been terminated from service by President Droupadi Murmu after a high-level investigation found him guilty of breaching laid-down national security norms, sources in the defence and security establishment said on Tuesday.

The Army had initiated a probe into the Major's activities in March 2022 when authorities concerned came across his alleged involvement in suspicious activities including possessing and sharing of sensitive information, they said.

The sources said the President, who is also the supreme commander of the three services, signed the order terminating the services of the Major around a week ago while exercising powers under the Army Act, 1950.

The termination order was issued in mid-September and it was notified following the President's approval.

 

There is no official comment on the termination of the Major.

The termination of the service of the Major was based on the findings of a 'Board of Officers' that was appointed after the allegations surfaced, the sources said.

The Major was suspended last year after the allegations against him came to the fore.

At that time, he was posted with a SFC unit at a location in North India, the sources said.

It is learnt the Major had a link on social media with an operative who is believed to have worked for Pakistani intelligence.

The charges against the Major was of possessing as well as sharing of classified information with unauthorised persons including possible involvement of espionage, the sources said.

They said classified information was found in the Major's phone which is a violation of the laid-down security protocols.

It is learnt that nearly a dozen-and-half defence personnel including a Brigadier-rank official, are being probed separately over possible violation of national security protocol.

They were found to be part of a WhatsApp group called 'Patiala Peg' in which the Major was also part of.

The Army is expected to initiate disciplinary action in the next few weeks against at least a couple of officers including a Brigadier for alleged violation of the force's social media policies, it is learnt.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
