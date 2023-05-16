News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » CBI books freelance journalist for spying on DRDO, Army

CBI books freelance journalist for spying on DRDO, Army

Source: PTI
May 16, 2023 17:04 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered an FIR against a freelance journalist for allegedly collecting sensitive information related to the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Army, and sharing them with intelligence agencies of foreign countries, officials said.

Following the FIR, the agency conducted searches on premises linked to Vivek Raghuvanshi and people close to him at 12 locations in Jaipur and the National Capital Region (NCR), the officials said.

 

A number of sensitive documents was recovered during the searches and sent for legal scrutiny, they said.

Sources said the agency has launched an exhaustive probe to find about Raghuvanshi's accomplices in India and abroad.

He was allegedly collecting sensitive information and minute details about the progress of various DRDO projects, the CBI alleged.

He was also collecting details of future procurement plans of Indian armed forces which could have adversely affected the country's strategic preparedness, the agency alleged.

The CBI has alleged that Raghuvanshi had collected information about classified communication information related to national security, besides details of strategic and diplomatic talks of India with friendly countries.

This information, if brought out, could have spoilt India's bilateral relations with these countries, they said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
SC quashes pre-arrest bail to 4 in Isro espionage case
SC quashes pre-arrest bail to 4 in Isro espionage case
Honey-trapped soldier caught sharing info with Pak
Honey-trapped soldier caught sharing info with Pak
Data breach: Personal info of 16.8 cr citizens hacked
Data breach: Personal info of 16.8 cr citizens hacked
Prannoy soars to World No. 7, Treesa-Gayatri rise
Prannoy soars to World No. 7, Treesa-Gayatri rise
PCB unhappy with ICC's revenue sharing model
PCB unhappy with ICC's revenue sharing model
No de facto ban on 'Kerala Story', TN govt tells SC
No de facto ban on 'Kerala Story', TN govt tells SC
HDFC twins, Reliance drag Sensex 413 points lower
HDFC twins, Reliance drag Sensex 413 points lower
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

DRDO scientist's custody extended in espionage case

DRDO scientist's custody extended in espionage case

BSF personnel held from Bhuj HQ for spying for Pak

BSF personnel held from Bhuj HQ for spying for Pak

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances