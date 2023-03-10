Aussie PM Explores The Vikrant

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese became the first foreign leader to visit the pride of the Indian Navy, the INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier.

IMAGE: Anthony Albanese on board the INS Vikrant, which is currently anchored off the Mumbai coast. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Albanese inside the cockpit of a light combat aircraft on board the Vikrant, here and below. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Albanese explores the majesty of the Vikrant. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Albanese with Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, chief of the naval staff, on board the Vikrant, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Meanwhile, the Indian Navy's major operational level exercise TROPEX 2023, conducted across the expanse of the Indian Ocean Region over four months from November 2022-March 2023, culminated this week in the Arabian Sea. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: TROPEX witnessed the participation of 70 Indian Navy ships, 6 submarines and over 75 aircraft. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com