News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Aussie PM Explores The Vikrant

Aussie PM Explores The Vikrant

By REDIFF NEWS
March 10, 2023 10:21 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese became the first foreign leader to visit the pride of the Indian Navy, the INS Vikrant, India's first indigenously built aircraft carrier.

 

 

 

IMAGE: Anthony Albanese on board the INS Vikrant, which is currently anchored off the Mumbai coast. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Albanese inside the cockpit of a light combat aircraft on board the Vikrant, here and below. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Albanese explores the majesty of the Vikrant. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Albanese with Admiral Radhakrishnan Hari Kumar, chief of the naval staff, on board the Vikrant, here and below. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Meanwhile, the Indian Navy's major operational level exercise TROPEX 2023, conducted across the expanse of the Indian Ocean Region over four months from November 2022-March 2023, culminated this week in the Arabian Sea. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: TROPEX witnessed the participation of 70 Indian Navy ships, 6 submarines and over 75 aircraft. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
 
Print this article
Vikrant: 'Multiple Celebration Of India'
Vikrant: 'Multiple Celebration Of India'
Vikrant: A Giant Leap For Indian Navy
Vikrant: A Giant Leap For Indian Navy
'India needs 6 carriers like Vikrant'
'India needs 6 carriers like Vikrant'
Vaishali S's Collection of Ravishing Mermaids
Vaishali S's Collection of Ravishing Mermaids
Chinese Parliament endorses Xi for historic 3rd term
Chinese Parliament endorses Xi for historic 3rd term
'Calendar will live forever'
'Calendar will live forever'
PIX! Manchester United crush Real Betis
PIX! Manchester United crush Real Betis
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Vikrant in numbers: 18 storeys high, 2500km of cables

Vikrant in numbers: 18 storeys high, 2500km of cables

India-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant joins Navy

India-built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant joins Navy

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances