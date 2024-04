In Gurugram's Sector 38, there is an outcry against civic disarray in this election season.

Over 10,000 residents have come forward to declare a boycott of the Lok Sabha elections.

Several banners and posters have also been put up across the sector that read, 'NO WATER, NO ROADS, OVER FLOWING SEWER why should we vote?'

IMAGE: A telling banner in Gurugram. All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A man looks at a banner boycotting the Lok Sabha elections.

IMAGE: A man walks past a hoarding in Gurugram's sector 38 announcing the boycott of Lok Sabha elections.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com