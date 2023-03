With the onset of spring in the Kashmir valley, enchanting almond blossoms add to the joy of nature lovers.

The almond flowers blossom announce the arrival of colourful spring in the valley which comes after a long and gruelling winter.

Check out the pictures from Badamwari in Srinagar.

All photographs: Umar Ganie/ Rediff.com IMAGE: A butterfly sits on almond blossoms in an orchard as spring arrives in the Kashmir valley after a long winter.

IMAGE: Tourists and locals enjoy the full bloom of almond flowers.

IMAGE: Amidst the full bloom of almond flowers on the outskirts of Srinagar, here and below.

