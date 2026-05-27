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Pregnant woman jumps from 4th floor in Delhi; kin alleges dowry torture

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
2 Minutes Read

May 27, 2026 11:53 IST

The woman had married the man of her choice around three months ago. However, her family alleged, within a month of the marriage, the husband and his family started demanding gold and cash and subjected her to mental harassment.

Delhi building

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A pregnant woman died after allegedly falling from a fourth-floor building in Delhi’s Mustafabad.
  • Her family accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment and mental torture.
  • Police have launched an investigation and are recording statements of family members.

A 25-year-old pregnant woman died allegedly after falling from the fourth floor of a building in northeast Delhi's Mustafabad area, with her family accusing her husband and in-laws of dowry torture, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday. The woman was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead, the police said.

Woman's Family Alleges Dowry Harassment  

A preliminary inquiry revealed that the woman had married the man of her choice around three months ago. However, her family alleged, within a month of the marriage, the husband and his family started demanding gold and cash and subjected her to mental harassment.

"She has fallen from the fourth floor. For the last three to four days there were a lot of disagreements. My brother, mother and other relatives had gone there to resolve the matter," the deceased woman's sister told PTI.

The woman's mother alleged that her daughter had repeatedly complained of torture at her matrimonial home and feared for her life.

"When I went to meet her, she said she was being tortured. She told me that they will kill her. She was pregnant. We want justice for our daughter," the grieving mother said.

A police officer said legal proceedings had been initiated in the death.

"The matter is under investigation and statements of family members are being recorded. Appropriate legal action will be taken based on the findings," the officer said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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