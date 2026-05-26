Abortion, Rs 7 lakh claim: What Twisha's husband told MP SIT

The CBI has registered an FIR in the death of Twisha Sharma, booking her husband and mother-in-law.

IMAGE: Twisha's husband Samarth Singh being taken away by the police, from his residence, in Bhopal. Photograph: ANI video grab

Key Points SIT recreated the crime scene and interrogated accused husband Samarth Singh.

CBI registered FIR against Twisha Sharma’s husband and mother-in-law.

Family alleged dowry harassment, domestic violence and abetment to suicide.

Supreme Court said probe will be fair and urged both sides to avoid media statements.

A Special Investigation Team conducted the recreation of the crime scene in the Twisha Sharma death case, which lasted over two hours on Monday, following the interrogation of the victim's husband and prime accused in the case, Samarth Singh, according to police officials.

According to police, Singh, in his interrogation, which lasted for approximately three hours, informed the SIT that Twisha had been distressed following her abortion.

When questioned regarding his period of abscondence, Samarth repeatedly attempted to mislead the investigators. During the interrogation, he reiterated his claim of having given Rs 7 lakh to Twisha, the police said.

The SIT has seized Samarth's laptop, mobile phone, passport, Aadhaar card, and other key documents.

The CBI on Monday registered an FIR in the death of Twisha Sharma, booking her husband and mother-in-law, officials said.

Twisha Sharma Death Case

Twisha (33), a former model-actor from Noida, was found hanging at her marital residence in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12.

Her family has accused her husband and mother-in-law of dowry harassment and abetment to suicide.

Earlier, the agency sent a Special Crime unit to Bhopal to take charge of the investigation and collect the necessary documents and evidence.

CBI Registers FIR

After the meeting, the CBI re-registered the state police FIR in which Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh were named as accused, as its own case, according to the procedure.

Taking over the investigation from the state police, the CBI invoked sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, which were levelled by the state police as well.

The Bhopal police had registered the FIR two days after Twisha's death.

The FIR alleged that Twisha's husband, Samarth, brought her to the AIIMS, Bhopal, after she, her husband claimed, hanged herself at home at 10.20 pm.

Doctors at AIIMS informed the police on May 13 at 12.05 am that she was brought dead to the hospital, and a PMLC was registered, the FIR said.

The post-mortem report said that death was due to "antemortem hanging by ligature" and her body bore "multiple antemortem injuries (simple in nature possible by blunt force over other parts of the body have been noted)."

After receiving the post-mortem report and recording the statement of family members of Twisha, a former actor-model, the police registered the FIR on May 15.

Twisha's Family Alleges Harrasment

In their statements, family members of Twisha alleged that she was tormented by her in-laws, who were not satisfied with the dowry paid at the time of marriage on December 9, 2025.

They accused her in-laws of mental torture and domestic violence, and pushing the 33-year-old to take the extreme step.

Twisha's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, has, in her turn, questioned her purported medical treatment and mental state in several media interviews.

In the statement given to the police at the time of filing the FIR, Twisha's family said that she had spoken to her mother at 9.41 pm.

During the call, her husband was heard shouting, and the call was cut abruptly, the FIR citing the statement alleged.

After repeated calls, Giribala Singh picked up the phone and told Twisha's sister-in-law that "she is no more" and cut the call, it is alleged.

The central probe agency starts an investigation, referred by the state police, by re-registering the police FIR, which becomes the starting point of the investigation.

The outcome of the probe is given in a final report filed before a competent court.

Hearing the case on Monday, a Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said it will ensure the investigation is fair, independent, and impartial investigation.

"We would like to impress upon the family members of the victim as well as the accused that instead of making statements in public or before a media platform, they should get their versions recorded before the investigating agency so that no prejudice or adverse impact is had on the ongoing investigation," the bench said.