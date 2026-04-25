Man Kills Son, Dies By Suicide After Argument In Jhansi

In a tragic incident in Jhansi, a 40-year-old man allegedly killed his three-year-old son before taking his own life after a domestic dispute, prompting a police investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man in Jhansi allegedly killed his three-year-old son.

The man then committed suicide by hanging himself.

The incident occurred after an argument with his wife.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his three-year-old son before committing suicide by hanging himself in Jhansi's Raksa area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Dhimarpura village, where Prem Singh was found hanging inside a room of his house, Circle Officer Ramveer Singh said.

Details of the Incident

The police reached the spot on Saturday morning and found that Singh, a farmer by occupation, had locked himself inside a room and died by hanging. Before ending his life, he allegedly used a sharp-edged weapon to kill his son, Bharat, whose blood-soaked body was lying nearby, the officer said.

Family Dispute Preceded Tragedy

The deceased's wife, Asha, told police that the couple had an argument on Friday night after returning from a function, as Singh was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. She claimed that she was unaware when he took the child away while he was sleeping, the officer said.

Investigation Underway

Further details are expected to emerge after the post-mortem and detailed inquiry, officials added.

Both bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, the officer said, adding that the reason behind the incident is not yet clear.