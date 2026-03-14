Lucknow Man and Wife Arrested in Son's Death: Property Dispute Suspected

A man and his second wife have been arrested in Lucknow, India, accused of murdering his four-year-old son, with the crime allegedly motivated by a property dispute, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points A man and his second wife were arrested in Lucknow for allegedly murdering his four-year-old son.

The child's maternal grandmother filed a complaint, alleging the murder was motivated by greed for property.

The child's body showed signs of severe abuse, including injury marks, bruises, and burn marks.

Police recovered potential weapons from the scene, including a broom, knife, and belt.

The arrested couple is currently being interrogated as the investigation continues.

A man and his second wife were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his four-year-old son in the city's Chowk area, police said.

The accused, Bhishma Kharbanda (35) and his wife Ragini Kharbanda (30), were arrested near the Nehru Yuva Kendra based on a complaint filed by the child's maternal grandmother, officials said.

According to the police, the incident came to light after Sudha Kashyap, from Unnao, filed a report stating that her son-in-law, Bhishma, informed her on March 12 about the death of her grandson, Arnav.

"When the family reached the house in Lajpat Nagar, they found the child's body kept in the veranda. Upon inspection, several injury marks and blue bruises were found across the body, indicating the child had been brutally beaten. There were also burn marks on the feet," a police official said, quoting the complaint.

The child's biological mother died a few years ago due to an illness, police said.

The complainant alleged that Bhishma and Ragini killed the four-year-old boy out of greed for property. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Chowk police station.

Investigation and Evidence

A police team recovered several items allegedly used in the crime, including a broom, a wiper, a kitchen knife, a scale, a belt, and a rope. The arrested couple is being interrogated, and further legal proceedings are underway, police added.