HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Lucknow Man and Wife Arrested in Son's Death: Property Dispute Suspected

Lucknow Man and Wife Arrested in Son's Death: Property Dispute Suspected

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 14, 2026 21:32 IST

x

A man and his second wife have been arrested in Lucknow, India, accused of murdering his four-year-old son, with the crime allegedly motivated by a property dispute, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A man and his second wife were arrested in Lucknow for allegedly murdering his four-year-old son.
  • The child's maternal grandmother filed a complaint, alleging the murder was motivated by greed for property.
  • The child's body showed signs of severe abuse, including injury marks, bruises, and burn marks.
  • Police recovered potential weapons from the scene, including a broom, knife, and belt.
  • The arrested couple is currently being interrogated as the investigation continues.

A man and his second wife were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his four-year-old son in the city's Chowk area, police said.

The accused, Bhishma Kharbanda (35) and his wife Ragini Kharbanda (30), were arrested near the Nehru Yuva Kendra based on a complaint filed by the child's maternal grandmother, officials said.

 

According to the police, the incident came to light after Sudha Kashyap, from Unnao, filed a report stating that her son-in-law, Bhishma, informed her on March 12 about the death of her grandson, Arnav.

"When the family reached the house in Lajpat Nagar, they found the child's body kept in the veranda. Upon inspection, several injury marks and blue bruises were found across the body, indicating the child had been brutally beaten. There were also burn marks on the feet," a police official said, quoting the complaint.

The child's biological mother died a few years ago due to an illness, police said.

The complainant alleged that Bhishma and Ragini killed the four-year-old boy out of greed for property. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at the Chowk police station.

Investigation and Evidence

A police team recovered several items allegedly used in the crime, including a broom, a wiper, a kitchen knife, a scale, a belt, and a rope. The arrested couple is being interrogated, and further legal proceedings are underway, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man kidnaps boy to pressure his mother to marry him
Man kidnaps boy to pressure his mother to marry him
UP lawyer lured sons to kill their parents, all 4 arrested: Police
UP lawyer lured sons to kill their parents, all 4 arrested: Police
Man Allegedly Murders Parents, Grandmother and Sister Over Money Dispute
Man Allegedly Murders Parents, Grandmother and Sister Over Money Dispute
Man Kills Parents, Grandmother, and Sister in Bahraich
Poisoning, stabbing: Woman, lover attempts to kill husband, kids
Poisoning, stabbing: Woman, lover attempts to kill husband, kids

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

US shares video of strikes on 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island - Watch1:01

US shares video of strikes on 90 Iranian military targets...

US releases shocking video on Iran war, shows flight operations on USS Abraham Lincoln3:15

US releases shocking video on Iran war, shows flight...

Urfi Javed Stuns Fans in Deep-Neck Brown Fitted Outfit0:55

Urfi Javed Stuns Fans in Deep-Neck Brown Fitted Outfit

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO