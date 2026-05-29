Elderly Couple Among Three Killed In Prayagraj Road Accident

A tragic road accident in Prayagraj claimed the lives of three people, including an elderly couple, after a bus veered out of control and collided head-on with their car.

Key Points Three people died in Prayagraj after a bus collided head-on with their car.

The accident occurred when the bus lost control and crossed over the divider on GT Road.

An elderly couple and another passenger in the car were killed in the Prayagraj road accident.

The bus driver fled the scene, prompting a police investigation.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and offered condolences to the families of the deceased.

Three persons including an elderly couple died after a bus moving in the opposite carriageway went out of control, came over the divider and collided head on with their vehicle in Ganga Nagar area here on Friday afternoon, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Ganga Nagar) Kuldeep Gunawat said the accident took place on GT Road, near a petrol pump in Bheski village under Handia police station area.

Details of the Victims

Rakesh Tripathi (60), a resident of Jaunpur district, was traveling from Bhadohi towards Jhusi in Prayagraj in his car, along with his wife Prabhavati Devi (58), his son Rahul Tripathi, and Shubham Dubey (27), a resident of Bhadohi.

The DCP said near the Bheski petrol pump on GT Road, a bus heading in the opposite direction lost control at a cut, veering off the lane before hitting the divider and coming onto the opposite carriageway.

The car approaching from the opposite direction collided with the bus head on.

Aftermath of the Collision

Rakesh Tripathi, Prabhavati Devi, and Shubham Dubey sustained severe injuries in the accident and were declared dead after they were rushed to a community health centre in Saidabad via ambulance.

The bodies have been taken for post-mortem, the DCP said. The fourth occupant of the car, Rahul, is undergoing treatment.

Investigation and Response

The bus driver fled the scene after the incident, and efforts are on to trace him, he added.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief and extended his condolences to the bereaved families.

The chief minister has directed officials to contact the families of the deceased and ensure every possible assistance.