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Over 3,000 Kg Poppy Husk Seized In Madhya Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

May 05, 2026 19:21 IST

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh have intercepted a major drug smuggling operation, seizing over 3,000 kilograms of poppy husk hidden in a truck disguised as a potato chip shipment.

Key Points

  • Central Narcotics Bureau seized over 3,000 kg of poppy husk in Ratlam district, Madhya Pradesh.
  • The poppy husk was concealed under sacks of potato chips in a truck.
  • The truck, registered in Punjab, was found abandoned near a roadside eatery.
  • Authorities are searching for the truck driver and individuals involved in the smuggling operation.
  • A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Central Narcotics Bureau (CBN) has seized more than 3,000 kilograms of poppy husk allegedly being smuggled under the guise of potato chips in a truck in Ratlam district, officials said on Tuesday.

Discovery Of The Abandoned Truck

Acting on specific inputs, a special CBN team found a truck abandoned near a 'dhaba' (roadside eatery) on the Jaora-Ratlam Road on May 3, they said.

 

Despite prolonged surveillance, no suspicious person approached the truck, leading the team to carry out its search.

Details Of The Poppy Husk Seizure

According to the officials, during the search of the vehicle, around 3,160 kilograms of poppy husk packed in 157 sacks, which were hidden under 150 sacks of potato chips, was recovered from the truck.

Ongoing Investigation

The truck is registered in Punjab and a search is underway for its driver and the smugglers, they added.

The truck loaded with poppy husk was looted by a gang on the national highway near the Dewas-Ujjain toll plaza and the miscreants planned to hide the drug at a dhaba to sell it locally, the officials said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for the poppy husk smuggling.

A detailed investigation is underway to identify and arrest the absconding accused, and trace the source of the drug.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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