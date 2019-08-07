Political leaders grieve for Sushma Swaraj

August 07, 2019 00:35 IST

Political tributes poured in after the former external affairs minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushma Swaraj passed away into the ages on Tuesday night.

Photograph: Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters

"Extremely shocked to hear of the passing of Sushma Swaraj. The country has lost a much-loved leader who epitomised dignity, courage & integrity in public life. Ever willing to help others, she'll always be remembered for her service to people of India.

-- President Ram Nath Kovind

"A glorious chapter in Indian politics comes to an end. India grieves the demise of a remarkable leader who devoted her life to public service and bettering lives of the poor. Sushma Swaraj Ji was one of her kind, who was a source of inspiration for crores of people."

-- Prime Minister Narendra Modi

"Passing away of Sushma Swaraj ji is a great loss to BJP & Indian politics. I pay condolences to her family, supporters, & well-wishers on behalf of all BJP workers."

-- Union Home Minister Amit Shah

"Saddened, pained & broken on the demise of Sushmaji. She was one of the most outstanding politicians in the present era. She distinguished in all positions. She held senior positions with the Party, NDA Govt & while in opposition. She leaves behind a void which is difficult to fill."

-- BJP leader Arun Jaitley

"Shocked to hear about the sad demise of Sushmaji Swaraj. She would always call me `Sharad Bhau'. We've lost a great statesman, eloquent orator, efficient administrator, fellow parliamentarian and above all a kind hearted person."

-- Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar

"Deeply saddened, shocked at the sudden passing away of Sushma Swaraj Ji. I knew her since the 1990s. Even though our ideologies differed, we shared many cordial times in Parliament. An outstanding politician, leader, good human being. Will miss her. Condolences to her family/admirers."

-- West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

"I’m shocked to hear about the demise of Sushma Swaraj Ji, an extraordinary political leader, a gifted orator & an exceptional Parliamentarian, with friendships across party lines. My condolences to her family in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

-- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

“Sad! The death of Sushma Swaraj ji is an irreparable loss. May God give peace to her soul and strength to her family. Sushma ji will always be remembered for efficient leadership and excellent efficiency. Humble tribute!”

-- Samajwadi Party chief Akkhiles Yadav

Shocked beyond words and distressed at the passing away of Sushma Swaraj. An astute parliamentarian, an effective orator & an excellent humane leader, she will forever be remembered and missed. Hers was a story of hard work to heights! My deepest condolences and prayers, Pranab Mukherjee expressed his grief.

-- Pranab Mukherjee, former president of India