Saini govt ready for floor test? Khattar dares Oppn to parade its MLAs

Saini govt ready for floor test? Khattar dares Oppn to parade its MLAs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 12, 2024 21:39 IST
With the Opposition parties claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Haryana has lost majority, the ruling party on Sunday dared them to parade their MLAs if they have the numbers.

IMAGE: BJP national president JP Nadda chairs the Haryana BJP core meeting, at the party office, in Panchkula, May 10, 2024. State CM Nayab Singh Saini (second from left), former CM Manohar Lal Khattar (right) and others are also seen. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former chief minister ML Khattar also indicated the BJP government was not averse to a floor test and that six Jannayak Janta Party MLAs are with it.

 

After the withdrawal of support by three Independent MLAs to the BJP government in Haryana, the Congress has demanded the dismissal of the BJP government in the state and fresh assembly elections under the President's rule.

The JJP, which parted ways with the BJP in March, said it was ready to help the Congress bring down the government.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said his government had in March secured a vote of confidence. Asking the opposition to parade its MLAs, Saini said, "In future, when the time comes, we will again secure a vote of confidence".

Khattar, who was replying to questions from reporters in Karnal on the political situation in the state, said the Congress, which has 30 MLAs, should parade them before the governor.

He claimed the Congress is not sure whether they have all their MLAs onboard.

"And you have seen what is happening in JJP," Khattar quipped, in an apparent reference to many JJP MLAs in recent weeks indicating their support to the BJP.

"It would have been better had they (Opposition) not raised the issue. Now, when they have raised it we are saying let them parade their MLAs (to prove whether they have the numbers on their side)," said Khattar.

"Aur agar aapke (Opposition) pass sankhya zyada hai toh Vidhan Sabha ke floor par test bhi hoga, sab hoga (and if they have the numbers, then a floor test will also be held," Khattar said.

He, however, said that Congress is scared that its 30 MLAs are not going to come for a floor test.

Asked how many JJP MLAs have met him in recent days, Khattar quipped, "You know I have talked to many. Six MLAs are with us."

At the same time, he said, the Saini government secured the vote of confidence on March 13. Whether another trust vote is needed for six months or not, the matter is in the domain of the Governor and Assembly Speaker, he said.

Meanwhile, JJP chief Ajay Singh Chautala said his party has already said that it is ready to extend support to the Congress to bring down the minority government.

Asked about BJP's claim that many of the JJP MLAs are not with their party, Ajay Chautala said, "The MLAs cannot go outside the party whip. If they violate the whip then they will lose their (Assembly) membership".

While Khattar was speaking to reporters in village Ghogripur in Karnal, Chief Minister Saini was speaking to reporters while campaigning door-to-door in Karnal.

Saini, who replaced Khattar as chief minister in March, is contesting the Karnal assembly bypolls after Khattar resigned from the seat. Khattar is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Karnal seat.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
