Sushma Swaraj passes away at 67

August 06, 2019 23:36 IST

Former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away on Tuesday night, All India Institutes of Medical Sciences sources said. She was 67.

The senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader was brought to AIIMS at 10:15 pm and was straight away taken to the emergency ward.

AIIMS doctors say that Sushma Swaraj suffered a cardiac arrest, she was administered CPR but did not respond to it.

Earlier on Tuesday, the senior BJP leader had welcomed the revoking of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the move.

"Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime," Swaraj had tweeted.

She had a kidney transplant in 2016 and had opted out of contesting Lok Sabha polls earlier this year for health reasons.