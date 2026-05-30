Police Officer Injured After Attack By Youths In Kochi

A police officer in Kochi sustained injuries after allegedly being attacked by a group of youths, prompting an investigation and raising concerns about law and order.

Key Points A police team responding to a call in Kochi was allegedly attacked by a group of youths.

The incident occurred in Thrikkakara, with the youths shouting threats and climbing on the police jeep.

A Circle Inspector sustained serious hand injuries and is hospitalised.

Five youths have been taken into custody, and an FIR will be registered.

A police team responding to a call made to the control room was allegedly attacked by several youth near Thrikkakara here on Saturday, leaving one of the officers injured.

Details of the Kochi Police Attack

The incident occurred post-midnight when a team from Thrikkakara police station, including the Circle Inspector, were responding to a call made to the control room, an officer of the station said.

When they reached the spot, several youths attacked the team, climbed on top of the police jeep and shouted threats at them, the officer said.

Visuals of the incident aired on TV channels showed the youths shouting at the officers, making threatening gestures and even reaching into the police vehicle.

Injuries and Investigation

The Circle Inspector suffered serious injuries to one of his hands in the incident and is presently admitted to the Ernakulam Medical College, the officer said.

"Five of the youths have been taken into custody, their medical examination has been carried out and their statements are being recorded. An FIR will be registered during the day," he said.