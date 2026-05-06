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Bengaluru Police Attacked After Asking Youths To Stop Drinking In Public

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 06, 2026 22:26 IST

In Bengaluru, two police officers were allegedly assaulted by a group of youths after they were asked to stop drinking alcohol in a public place, leading to arrests and an ongoing investigation.

Key Points

  • Bengaluru police officers were allegedly assaulted by a group of youths for stopping them from drinking alcohol in public.
  • The incident occurred in the early hours of May 1st near Akashavani Layout in Bengaluru.
  • Two suspects, an engineering student and a software engineer, have been arrested in connection with the assault.
  • The accused allegedly abused, assaulted, and injured the police officers, also damaging their uniform and vehicle.
  • Police have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are searching for the remaining suspects.

Two police personnel on patrolling duty were allegedly abused and assaulted by a group of four youths after being asked not to consume alcohol in a public place, police said on Wednesday.

Two of the accused -- an engineering student and a software engineer, both in their 20s -- have been arrested in the case, they said.

 

Efforts are being made to nab the other two suspects, who have been identified, police added.

Details of the Police Assault Incident

The incident occurred in the early hours of May 1, when the two personnel, attached to Amrutahalli police station, were patrolling on a two-wheeler near Akashavani Layout, they said.

According to police, while patrolling around 3 am, they noticed four youths who had stopped their car on the road and were consuming alcohol. When they were told to leave, as drinking alcohol in a public place is not permitted, one among them suddenly started abusing them.

When the policemen attempted to take out their lathi from the vehicle, the youths allegedly caught hold of them from behind, grabbed and dragged them, and tore one of their uniforms, the FIR stated.

They assaulted them with their hands and with rings worn, causing injuries to their faces. They also kicked them, causing pain, it said.

Aftermath and Legal Action

Thereafter, the accused allegedly snatched the key of their vehicle, pushed them to the ground, and fled the scene in their car at high speed, police said.

The policemen then immediately went to a hospital for treatment and lodged a complaint against four unknown youths, following which an FIR was registered against them under Sections 121(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty), 304 (snatching), and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

"We have arrested two people in the case and efforts are being made to nab the other two suspects who have been identified," a senior police officer said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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