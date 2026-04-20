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Kerala: Police Injured As BJP, CPI(M) Workers Clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 20, 2026 19:12 IST

A violent clash between BJP and CPI(M) workers in Kerala over a property dispute resulted in injuries to three police officers and subsequent protests, escalating tensions in the region.

Key Points

  • Three police officers were injured in a clash between BJP and CPI(M) workers in Thiruvananthapuram.
  • The clash originated from a property dispute between two relatives, one a BJP worker and the other a CPI(M) supporter.
  • Police have registered cases against 94 BJP and CPI(M) workers in connection with the clash.
  • BJP workers protested outside the Vattiyoorkavu police station, alleging unfair action against their members.
  • Six BJP workers were taken into custody, leading to further protests and allegations of physical assault in custody.

Three policemen have been injured following a clash between BJP and CPI(M) workers over a property dispute between two relatives here, officials said on Monday.

Vattiyoorkavu Police Station registered a case against 94 BJP and CPI(M) workers in connection with the clash at Malamukal in Nettayam on Sunday night.

 

Details of the Police Injuries

According to the FIR, the injured policemen are Civil Police Officers Deepu and Shibu, and the Station House Officer, Vipin AC, of Vattiyoorkavu police station.

The FIR stated that a police team reached near St Sebastian's Church at Malamukal around 8.30 pm following information about a clash between CPI(M) and BJP workers.

A CPI(M) worker allegedly hit CPO Deepu on the head with a stone, while SHO Vipin AC was attacked by a BJP worker, the FIR said.

Similarly, CPO Shibu was also assaulted with a stick.

Root Cause: Property Dispute

Police officials said the incident stemmed from a land dispute between two relatives-one a BJP worker and the other a CPI(M) supporter-who had filed a complaint and counter-complaint against each other.

The situation escalated after workers from both parties took sides and clashed, during which the police team that intervened was also attacked.

Aftermath and Further Protests

Following the incident, BJP workers gathered in large numbers outside the Vattiyoorkavu police station late Sunday night, alleging that action had been taken only against their party members.

Television reporters who reached the spot were also questioned by the protesting workers.

Police later registered a separate case against over 100 BJP workers in connection with the protest.

On Monday noon, six BJP workers were taken into custody from a temple premises in Edapazhanji in connection with attacking police officials.

After they were brought to the Armed Reserve Police camp, BJP workers gathered outside the premises and staged a protest alleging that those detained were physically assaulted in custody.

In the evening, when the detained persons were taken to Thiruvananthapuram General Hospital for medical examination, BJP workers surrounded the police bus and demanded action against policemen who allegedly assaulted them.

The situation was brought under control after senior police officers reached the spot and held discussions with BJP leaders.

Under Indian law, rioting and assault on public servants are serious offences that can attract significant penalties. The investigation will likely involve identifying and arresting those involved in the violence, and gathering evidence to support the charges.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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