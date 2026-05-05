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Three Abandoned Children Rescued In Maharashtra's Thane District

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 17:45 IST

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Police in Maharashtra have rescued three abandoned children, sparking an investigation into their identity and how they came to be alone.

Key Points

  • Three young children, aged 3 to 4, were found abandoned in Dombivli, Maharashtra.
  • Police were alerted to the abandoned children found near a bungalow in Dombivli West.
  • Authorities spent four hours searching for the children's family without success.
  • The rescued children have been placed in a child care centre.
  • An investigation is underway to determine if the children were kidnapped and to locate their family.

Police have rescued three children found abandoned on the roadside in Dombivli town of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said.

The children, a boy and two girls aged 3 to 4 years, were spotted near a bungalow in Dombivli West on Monday morning, and the police were subsequently informed, the official said.

 

Investigation Launched to Find Family

Police teams spent nearly four hours combing the locality but failed to trace the family. The children were later handed over to a child care centre, senior inspector Ram Chopde said.

A probe is underway to find out if the children had been kidnapped and whether they belong to the same family, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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