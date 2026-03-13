HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Operation Muskan: Railway Police Find and Reunite Missing Children

Operation Muskan: Railway Police Find and Reunite Missing Children

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 13, 2026 20:28 IST

x

Operation Muskan in Mumbai sees railway police successfully trace and reunite hundreds of missing children with their families, offering hope and highlighting the importance of vigilance.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Mumbai Railway Police traced 305 missing children in one month under Operation Muskan.
  • 247 missing children were successfully reunited with their families.
  • The operation involved collaboration with Mumbai Police's Nirbhaya pathak.
  • Some children were reunited through children's homes, while others are in protective care for verification.
  • The public is urged to contact the GRP helpline 1512 for missing children or women.

The railway police has traced 305 missing children in the last one month under Operation Muskan and reunited 247 of them with their kin, an official said on Friday.

The drive to trace missing and vulnerable children found travelling or living alone on railway premises was held between January 20 to February 20, he added.

 

Details of the Rescue Operation

"The railway police took the help of Mumbai police's Nirbhaya pathak. During Operation Muskan-14, a total of 305 children were traced. Of these, 193 children were directly handed over to their families, while 54 were reunited with their parents through children's homes. The remaining 58 children are currently being kept in children's rooms for further verification and care," he said.

Police traced 18 children who were already on police records, he said, adding that three children who had been kidnap victims were also located during the operation.

Citizens must contact GRP helpline number 1512 in cases involving missing children or women, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

'Operation Milap' helps 131 children reunite with their families
'Operation Milap' helps 131 children reunite with their families
884 people go missing from Mumbai every month
884 people go missing from Mumbai every month
The Child 'Savers'
The Child 'Savers'
92. 148. Why these figures are important
92. 148. Why these figures are important
Will Railways' ChildLine scheme make runaway children safer?
Will Railways' ChildLine scheme make runaway children safer?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Inside Kritika-Gaurav's Star-Studded Wedding Reception1:20

Inside Kritika-Gaurav's Star-Studded Wedding Reception

Rekha Attends Sooraj Barjatya's Daughter's Reception1:03

Rekha Attends Sooraj Barjatya's Daughter's Reception

Riya Turns Up the Heat in Black at Kritika-Gaurav's Wedding Reception1:15

Riya Turns Up the Heat in Black at Kritika-Gaurav's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO