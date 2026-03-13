Operation Muskan: Railway Police Find and Reunite Missing Children

Operation Muskan in Mumbai sees railway police successfully trace and reunite hundreds of missing children with their families, offering hope and highlighting the importance of vigilance.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai Railway Police traced 305 missing children in one month under Operation Muskan.

247 missing children were successfully reunited with their families.

The operation involved collaboration with Mumbai Police's Nirbhaya pathak.

Some children were reunited through children's homes, while others are in protective care for verification.

The public is urged to contact the GRP helpline 1512 for missing children or women.

The railway police has traced 305 missing children in the last one month under Operation Muskan and reunited 247 of them with their kin, an official said on Friday.

The drive to trace missing and vulnerable children found travelling or living alone on railway premises was held between January 20 to February 20, he added.

Details of the Rescue Operation

"The railway police took the help of Mumbai police's Nirbhaya pathak. During Operation Muskan-14, a total of 305 children were traced. Of these, 193 children were directly handed over to their families, while 54 were reunited with their parents through children's homes. The remaining 58 children are currently being kept in children's rooms for further verification and care," he said.

Police traced 18 children who were already on police records, he said, adding that three children who had been kidnap victims were also located during the operation.

Citizens must contact GRP helpline number 1512 in cases involving missing children or women, the official added.