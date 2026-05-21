Engineering Students Arrested For Kidnapping Teenager In Bhubaneswar

In Bhubaneswar, police rescued a teenager kidnapped by engineering students who demanded a ransom, swiftly arresting the perpetrators and ensuring the boy's safety.

Key Points A 17-year-old boy was kidnapped in Bhubaneswar by six engineering students.

The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh for the boy's release.

Police rescued the boy within hours of the incident from VSS Nagar.

Six engineering students were arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

The police seized the vehicle used in the crime, along with other items.

Police on Thursday rescued a boy who was kidnapped from here the previous day by six engineering students, an officer said.

Kidnapping Details and Ransom Demand

According to police, the accused kidnapped the 17-year-old boy in a four-wheeler on Wednesday evening, around 6:30 pm, from an isolated place near Kalinga Nagar Square here under the Bharatpur police station area.

Subsequently, the boy's father received a phone call from the victim's mobile phone, in which an unknown caller stated that his son has been kidnapped and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh for his release.

The kidnapper also threatened to kill the boy if the demand was not fulfilled, said a police officer.

Swift Police Action and Rescue Operation

Soon after receiving information about the incident, police swung into action by forming special teams and utilising both technical surveillance and human intelligence, he said.

Police conducted a massive search operation, leading to the successful rescue of the kidnapped boy within hours of the incident, and arrested the six accused persons involved in the crime, the officer said.

Arrest and Seizure of Evidence

Police rescued the minor boy from an isolated place in the VSS Nagar area here at 9:20 pm. The four-wheeler used in the crime, along with two scooters, five mobile phones, a knife and a wooden stick, were seized from the accused persons.