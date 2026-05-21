HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Engineering Students Arrested For Kidnapping Teenager In Bhubaneswar

Engineering Students Arrested For Kidnapping Teenager In Bhubaneswar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 22:22 IST

x

In Bhubaneswar, police rescued a teenager kidnapped by engineering students who demanded a ransom, swiftly arresting the perpetrators and ensuring the boy's safety.

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old boy was kidnapped in Bhubaneswar by six engineering students.
  • The kidnappers demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh for the boy's release.
  • Police rescued the boy within hours of the incident from VSS Nagar.
  • Six engineering students were arrested in connection with the kidnapping.
  • The police seized the vehicle used in the crime, along with other items.

Police on Thursday rescued a boy who was kidnapped from here the previous day by six engineering students, an officer said.

Kidnapping Details and Ransom Demand

According to police, the accused kidnapped the 17-year-old boy in a four-wheeler on Wednesday evening, around 6:30 pm, from an isolated place near Kalinga Nagar Square here under the Bharatpur police station area.

 

Subsequently, the boy's father received a phone call from the victim's mobile phone, in which an unknown caller stated that his son has been kidnapped and demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh for his release.

The kidnapper also threatened to kill the boy if the demand was not fulfilled, said a police officer.

Swift Police Action and Rescue Operation

Soon after receiving information about the incident, police swung into action by forming special teams and utilising both technical surveillance and human intelligence, he said.

Police conducted a massive search operation, leading to the successful rescue of the kidnapped boy within hours of the incident, and arrested the six accused persons involved in the crime, the officer said.

Arrest and Seizure of Evidence

Police rescued the minor boy from an isolated place in the VSS Nagar area here at 9:20 pm. The four-wheeler used in the crime, along with two scooters, five mobile phones, a knife and a wooden stick, were seized from the accused persons.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Ex-Students Nabbed for Kidnapping Freshman and Demanding Ransom in Bengaluru
Ex-Students Nabbed for Kidnapping Freshman and Demanding Ransom in Bengaluru
Delhi student abducted, killed for Rs10L ransom; 3 minors held
Delhi student abducted, killed for Rs10L ransom; 3 minors held
Kidnapped Youth Rescued In Hapur, Six Arrested
Kidnapped Youth Rescued In Hapur, Six Arrested
Jhansi Man Rescued, Kidnappers Arrested After Police Chase
Jhansi Man Rescued, Kidnappers Arrested After Police Chase
Nagpur Youths Arrested for Murdering Boy in Ransom Plot

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Art Of Tea: 7 Special Tea Recipes

webstory image 2

9 Famous Tea Rooms Of The World

webstory image 3

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

VIDEOS

Howrah CCTV Uncovers Chilling Mithila Express Fire Clue1:59

Howrah CCTV Uncovers Chilling Mithila Express Fire Clue

All Eyes on Kiara and Sidharth's Gorgeous Chemistry0:36

All Eyes on Kiara and Sidharth's Gorgeous Chemistry

VIDEO: Fresh Snowfall Leaves Sonamarg Breathtaking1:12

VIDEO: Fresh Snowfall Leaves Sonamarg Breathtaking

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO