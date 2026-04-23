Kidnapped Youth Rescued In Hapur, Six Arrested

In Hapur, Uttar Pradesh, police successfully rescued a kidnapped youth and arrested six individuals involved in the crime, recovering ransom money and weapons.

Key Points A youth named Fazil was kidnapped near Allabakhshpur toll plaza in Hapur.

The kidnappers initially demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh for Fazil's release.

Police rescued Fazil from Aligarh, where he was held hostage.

Six people, including a woman, were arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

Police recovered part of the ransom money, weapons, and a car used in the crime.

A youth kidnapped five days ago was rescued by police here on Thursday and six people, including a woman, were arrested, officials said.

Police also recovered part of the ransom money, weapons and a car used in the crime, the officials said.

Details of the Kidnapping

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Gyananjay Singh, the youth, Fazil, was going home in Gajraula from Deoband on April 17 when he was intercepted near the Allabakhshpur toll plaza by two of the accused, Salman and Masood. The two, along with their accomplices Akash, Rahul and Neeraj, abducted him at gunpoint.

"The kidnappers took Fazil to Aligarh, where he was kept hostage at the residence of Rahul and his wife Shikha," Singh said.

Ransom and Rescue Operation

The accused initially demanded a ransom of Rs 25 lakh for Fazil's release. His family paid approximately Rs 12.5 lakh to the kidnappers, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the Garh police and the SWAT unit intercepted the accused near Vedanta College on Syana road here. During the operation, Fazil was successfully rescued and the six accused were arrested, Singh said.

Recovery and Reward

Police recovered Rs 7.50 lakh cash (part of the ransom money), two country-made pistols with live cartridges and a car used in the kidnapping from the accused.

SP Singh announced a cash reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team that conducted the operation.

Kidnapping for ransom remains a persistent problem in parts of India, despite efforts by law enforcement. Uttar Pradesh, where this incident occurred, has seen various initiatives to improve policing and reduce crime rates. Such cases often involve complex investigations and coordinated efforts between different police units.