Woman's Body Exhumed After Alleged Murder By Daughter, Boyfriend

In a shocking crime in Ranchi, Jharkhand, police exhumed the body of a woman allegedly murdered by her own daughter and her boyfriend, leading to their arrest and an ongoing investigation.

IMAGE: Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Police exhumed the body of a 50-year-old woman in Ranchi, Jharkhand, allegedly murdered by her daughter and her boyfriend.

The incident occurred within the Doranda police station limits, with police receiving information on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Nahida Praveen, a resident of Doranda.

The victim's 18-year-old daughter and her 21-year-old boyfriend have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The body was exhumed in the presence of a magistrate and sent for post-mortem examination; the motive for the murder is still under investigation.

Police on Tuesday exhumed the body of a 50-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Ranchi district, who was allegedly killed by her daughter with the help of her boyfriend, an officer said.

Details of the Jharkhand Murder Case

According to police, the incident took place within the Doranda police station limits on Friday, and they received information about it on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Nahida Praveen, a resident of Doranda, the police officer said.

Arrests and Investigation

"We have arrested the 18-year-old victim's daughter and her 21-year-old boyfriend. They buried the body of the victim in a graveyard on Sunday. The victim's body was exhumed on Tuesday in the presence of a magistrate and sent for post-mortem examination at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)," said Deepika Prasad, the officer in charge of Doranda police station.

The reason behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, and further investigation is underway, the OC said.