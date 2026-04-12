Police Investigate Double Homicide in Sandeshkhali

Police in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, are investigating a suspected double homicide after a woman and her daughter were found dead in their home, sparking community concern and a search for the missing husband.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The bodies of a woman and her daughter were found in a trunk in their Sandeshkhali home.

Police suspect murder and are investigating all possible motives, including domestic disputes.

The woman's husband is missing, and authorities are searching for him in connection with the case.

The incident has caused panic in the area, leading to increased police presence to maintain order.

Half-burnt bodies of a woman and her daughter were found in a trunk in their house in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, police said on Sunday.

The incident came to light late on Saturday, and the bodies were recovered by the police on Sunday morning, they said.

Investigation Underway

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of murder followed by an attempt to destroy evidence. However, all possible angles, including domestic discord or any other motive, are being thoroughly examined," a police officer said.

The woman's husband has been missing, and a search is underway for him, police said.

The incident triggered panic in the area, following which police were deployed to maintain law and order.