Why a Maharashtra Constable Took His Own Life in QRT Office

A police constable's alleged suicide in Amravati's Quick Response Team office has triggered a thorough police investigation to uncover the reasons behind this tragic event.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A police constable, Vijay Dilip Nagapure, allegedly committed suicide in the Quick Response Team (QRT) office in Amravati, Maharashtra.

Nagapure shot himself in the head with his service pistol after completing his night duty.

The constable had spoken to his brother shortly before taking his own life.

Police are investigating all angles of the case under the guidance of commissioner Rakesh Ola to determine the cause of the suicide.

A police constable allegedly committed suicide on Thursday in the Quick Response Team (QRT) office in Maharashtra's Amravati city, an official said.

He identified the deceased as Vijay Dilip Nagapure, who had joined the force in 2014. Unmarried Nagapure was a native of Dhamangaon Katpur in Morshi taluka, the official added.

"Nagapure completed his night duty at around 9am this morning but stayed back at the QRT office located on the commissionerate campus. He shot himself in the head with his service pistol. A forensic team and a dog squad checked the site. The bullet has been recovered," the official said.

Nagapure had spoken to his brother shortly before taking the extreme step, he said.

All angles in the case are being probed under the guidance of commissioner Rakesh Ola, the official added.